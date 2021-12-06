fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in December 2021

The Housewives of the North Pole is hitting Hayu this December

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 6, 20217:04 PM EST
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu this month:

  • The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 16 (Thursday, December 2nd)
  • Killer Siblings: season 3 (Saturday, December 4th)
  • Family Massacre: season 1 (Saturday, December 4th)
  • Homicide for the Holidays: season 4 (Tuesday, December 7th)
  • The Housewives of the North Pole (Friday, December 10th)
  • Fast Foodies: season 1 (Wednesday, December 22nd)
  • Olivia Meets Her Match: season 2 (Saturday, December 25th)
  • Boss Babes: seasons 1 and 2 (Sunday, December 26th)
  • Ready to Mingle: season 1 (Monday, December 27th)
  • Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion: season 1 (Thursday, December 30th)

Continuing Series

  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Mondays)
  • Mark of a Serial Killer: season 3 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: season 30 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck: season 9 (Tuesdays)
  • Made in Chelsea: season 22 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Tuesdays – Saturday)
  • Vanderpump Rules: season 9 (Wednesdays)
  • Clash of the Cover Bands: season 1 (Thursdays)
  • The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (Thursdays)
  • The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip: season 1 (Fridays)
  • Siwas Dance Pop Revolution: season 1 (Fridays)

Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.

