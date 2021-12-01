Xbox is opening up its console feature testing program to more people

Xbox is making its Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead feature testing rings available to more people.

To gain access to the invite-only club, Microsoft is now inviting gamers to complete a survey to potentially be considered.

This survey will be accessible to Xbox Insiders (regardless of ring or length of time as an Insider) in the Xbox Insider Hub. From there, select ‘Activities,’ go to ‘Available’ and scroll down to ‘Joining new rings.’ This will bring up the survey.

Those who complete the survey and are ultimately chosen will be notified via a notice on their Xbox console. Xbox says it doesn’t share specific information on how it selects testers, but a “variety of factors like high-quality submitted feedback, quest/survey participation, and playing games” are considered.

Typically, Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead testers will receive early access to upcoming features before those in other Insider rings.

Source: Xbox