Bell reports Q3 2021 earnings with 136,464 mobile phone net activations

Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) reported its Q3 2021 earnings on November 4th, beating estimates thanks to a boost in wireless and improved customer retention.

The company reported 136,464 mobile phone net subscriber activations, up 14.3 percent from the same time last year. That was primarily driven by the 114,821 net mobile postpaid subscriber activations, up 45.9 percent year-over-year. However, Bell’s net prepaid mobile subscriber activations came in at 21,643 — down from 40,639 in 2020.

Further, Bell reported its “best-ever Q3 result” for postpaid churn, which came in at 0.93 percent.

BCE reported its mobile phone customer base now totals 9,349,459 as of the end of Q3 2021, a 2.7 percent increase over the same time last year. 8,520,518 are postpaid subscribers (up 3.2 percent) while 828,941 are prepaid (down 2.2 percent).

Average blended billing per user (ABPU) was up 1.1 percent to $74.07.

BCE’s total operating revenue was up 0.8 percent to roughly $5.84 billion. The company says this was driven by a 3.6 percent increase in service revenue. Bell’s total wireless operating revenue decreased by 0.9 percent to about $2.3 billion.

You can find BCE’s full earnings report here or view the Q2 2021 earnings details here.

Source: BCE