Testing out the Google Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

I reviewed Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro and it’s honestly one of my favourite phones I’ve used ever. And my favourite feature of this new handset, is its camera’s ‘Real Tone’ functionality.

Real Tone recognizes darker skin tones and complements, rather than brightens, them. All smartphone cameras on the market are designed for people with lighter skin tones, and thankfully, the Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro aim to change this.

In this video, we asked a few people with darker skin, “how do you think the phone’s camera handled your skin tone?” Take a look at the video below to see some reactions.

TL;DR: While the device didn’t automatically brighten darker skin tones, it did often add highlights to the subject’s face. Although not perfectly replicating what the subject looks like in real life, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it adds a subtle model-like beauty to shots.

Some may dislike the highlight, which is why I’m flagging it here, but everyone I asked appreciated the additional glow.

For skin tones similar to mine, the phone did a really good job at matching the colour, they were near-perfect.

While filming the video I noticed that the phone does a lot better at taking pictures of tones with a user’s face in the picture. Simply taking a picture of my arm, the colour tone was a bit off. But photos with my face involved the colour accuracy was just about perfect.

