Here are the Pixel 6 and Galaxy Flex Note leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. These leaks can be challenging to follow, so we compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

From October 4th to October 10th, we saw a couple of leaks about the Pixel 6, and more.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks from October 4th to October 10th:

Google

Rumours first shared by AI (@AppleLE257) on Twitter indicate that Google’s fall Pixel 6 series event will also include the reveal of the often-rumoured Pixel Watch, Pixel Fold, and several new Nest smart speakers.

Made By Google 2021 has been announced for October 19th.

Pixel 6

Pixel Watch

Pixel Fold

Nest Speakers Possible

Pixel Tablet? pic.twitter.com/C9j3BzMuhJ — Al (@AppleLe257) October 5, 2021

The new Pixel devices will reportedly support 23W wireless charging.

Evan Blass, who obtained several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro marketing images — including a handful that show off the new Google Pixel Stand — uploaded the renders to Twitter. The photos show the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on a new Pixel Stand, implying that both devices will support Qi wireless charging.

Samsung

The patent, which outlines a smartphone called the ‘Galaxy Flex Note,’ showcases a foldable device with a wrap-around display and a stylus dock.

Graphic designer Technizo Concept created a 3D product rendering based on the patent in collaboration with LetsGoDigital.

According to the report, the Flex Note offers an expansive screen size when unfolded. However, there’s no separate front display like with Samsung’s recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, the phone sports a wrap-round screen that runs across the smartphone’s body.

Huawei

Huawei recently patented a new foldable smartphone with the codename ‘Mate V,’ and now it seems like the handset is getting its own stylus called the V-Pencil, according to LetsGoDigital.

The stylus was patented at the European Union Intellectual Property Office with the description “electronic pen, computer stylus, touchscreen stylus.” This patent goes hand in hand with the Mate V device spotted on Weibo and first reported by @Panda.

