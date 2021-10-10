What to expect from Google’s October 19th Pixel event

Google’s fall Pixel launch kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT on Tuesday, October 19th. Although Google hasn’t exactly kept quiet about what’s launching at the event, it’s possible — if unlikely — that we could see more than just the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

So, with that in mind, here’s what to expect from the October Google event.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

This really should go without saying. Google confirmed on October 5th that it would unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the event on the 19th. Even before then, Google has basically announced that the Pixel 6 series was on the way and served some limited details about the two phones. The company has also run a lengthy marketing blitz for the phones.

In other words, don’t just expect the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the event — we know they’ll be there. The event is literally about the phones. Heck, if you go to the ‘Pixel Fall Launch‘ event page right now, you can see the Pixel 6 Pro on full display. Plus, there’s a little interactive piece where holding the space bar changes up the ‘Material You’ elements shown on the phone.

So far, we know Google will include a custom ‘Tensor’ processor in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, that each phone will come in three colour options and that the Pixel 6 Pro will have three cameras, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom (the Pixel 6 will only have two cameras, neither of which will be the telephoto lens).

Google has a whole Twitter thread of hints about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro you can check out here. Plus, MobileSyrup has covered several leaks about the phones, including new accessories, benchmarks and more.

Pixel Watch and Fold

Rumours have swirled for years about Google releasing a Pixel smartwatch. It hasn’t happened yet, and while that doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen, we have serious doubts we’ll see a Pixel Watch on October 19th. Similar rumours have swirled about a possible foldable Pixel.

Sketchy leaks claim we’ll see both a Pixel Watch and Fold launch alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The Pixel Fold we would argue is the least likely of the two. I think that Google is developing a foldable — details gathered from an Android 12.1 build obtained by XDA Developers includes several improvements seemingly aimed at foldable devices.

But, we also think Google will want to avoid distracting from the Pixel 6 series, especially after it’s invested so much effort in hyping it up.

As for the Pixel Watch, Google could certainly slip in a smartwatch announcement, but I think if the company has a smartwatch to reveal, it’ll do so later in the year (perhaps to coincide with the Wear OS 3 revamped dropping sometime in 2022).

Plus, we haven’t seen many Pixel Watch leaks since YouTube leaker Jon Prosser showed off a bunch of renders of what Pixel Watch could look like in April. In other words, I’d file both of these under “unlikely” — don’t expect them on October 19th, but don’t rule out a 2022 announcement.

Smart home products and other possibilities

Beyond the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it’s possible Google could unveil a few other things, like smart home products. However, I suspect we’ll likely just get the phones (it’s the Pixel Fall Launch event after all).

Anyway, we could see some new Nest smart speakers. Google recently launched several new Nest cameras, so we doubt we’ll get any of those. Perhaps a new Nest thermostat too? Ultimately, all of these are unlikely given the total lack of rumours about them.

Perhaps we’ll see new Pixel Buds at the event. I’d argue it’d make sense for Google to launch new high-end earbuds alongside its new high-end Pixel phones. But again, no rumours have even hinted at Pixel Buds, and Google seems content with the Pixel Buds A-series.

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch is slated for October 19th at 1pm ET/10am PT. If you’re interested in tuning in to the event, you can learn more about how to watch it here.