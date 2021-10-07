Huawei Mate V will reportedly feature its own V-Pencil

Huawei recently patented a new foldable smartphone with the codename ‘Mate V,’ and now it seems like the handset is getting its own stylus called the V-Pencil, according to LetsGoDigital.

The stylus was patented at the European Union Intellectual Property Office with the description “electronic pen, computer stylus, touchscreen stylus.” This patent goes hand in hand with the Mate V device spotted on Weibo and first reported by @Panda.

According to its patent, the Mate V is a foldable flip smartphone similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, which would make it the first of its kind to work with a stylus. To clarify, while Z Fold 3 works with the S Pen stylus, the Z Flip 3 isn’t compatible with Samsung’s stylus.

Huawei is holding a product launch event in Austria, Vienna on October 21st, so there’s a possibility the China-based company could reveal the Mate V there.

Source: LetsGoDigital