Xbox and Adidas partner to release 20 year anniversary sneakers

To commemorate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, the company has announced a collaboration with Adidas to create a new range of Xbox-inspired sneakers.

The footwear has the Xbox logo and transparent green accents similar to those found on the special edition Xbox console released with Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.

Further, in Xbox’s blog post, sales and marketing manager, Xbox consumer products, James Monosmith, said that this is just the beginning of Xbox’s partnership with Adidas and “over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”

The collaboration is part of a broader initiative that embraces skateboarding culture, which was popular when Microsoft introduced the original Xbox system in the early 2000s.

In 2019, Microsoft partnered with Axe to release the Xbox body wash, and earlier this year, PlayStation collaborated with Nike and Los Angeles Clippers’ Power Forward Paul George to release the PS5-inspired sneakers.

It seems like branching out of gaming is boding well for the two console giants.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox