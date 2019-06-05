Microsoft partners with Axe makers on green citrus Xbox body wash

Microsoft might be gearing up to reveal a slew of new Xbox titles at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped the company from announcing other gaming-related products in the meantime.
Surprisingly, Microsoft has teamed up with Unilever’s Lynx line — what Axe is called overseas — to produce an Xbox-branded line of male grooming products.
Specifically, gamers will be able to freshen themselves up with Xbox body spray, deodorant and shower gel.
“Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” reads Microsoft’s official description of the new products.
To make sure you look cleaner than a high-end Forza sports car, the lineup is all made up of “natural essential oils,” according to Microsoft.
Currently, Lynx’s Xbox products are only slated to release in Australia and New Zealand. MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft regarding Canadian availability and will update this article once a response has been received.
Now we just need Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley to make Doritos- and Mountain Dew-scented grooming products.
Via: GameSpot
Comments