Spend $150 online at Shoppers, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150.
As the retailer notes, the points work out to $50 in value, and the deal is only valid till October 6th.
You can redeem points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue, which includes wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras.
Find some buying suggestions bel0w:
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: $299.99
- AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case: $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Bluetooth Headphones: $299.99
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera: $699 (regularly $799)
- Garmin Dash Cam 46: $199.99
- Google Nest Audio: $129.99
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $299.99
- Asus 15.6-inch Ryzen R7 8GB/512GB SSD Notebook: $649 (regularly $699)
- Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6-inch Touch, 4GB, 32GB: $379.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for iPad: $169.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor: $429.99
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red Joy-Con: $379.99
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $89.99
- Xbox Wireless Headset: $129.99
Find more electronics from Shopper’s catalogue here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart