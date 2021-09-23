fbpx
Canada’s own Seth Rogen to voice Donkey Kong in ‘Mario’ movie

Yes, you read that correctly

Nintendo has confirmed that none other than Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong in the upcoming Mario movie.

In a surreal moment, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto came out during the recent Nintendo Direct to confirm casting details for the animated film.

Rogen is the film’s big Canadian star, but other notable voices include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and veteran Mario voice Charles Martinet in “surprise cameos.”

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that the film is set to hit North American theatres on December 21st, 2022.

