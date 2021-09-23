Canada’s own Seth Rogen to voice Donkey Kong in ‘Mario’ movie

Nintendo has confirmed that none other than Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong in the upcoming Mario movie.

In a surreal moment, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto came out during the recent Nintendo Direct to confirm casting details for the animated film.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that the film is set to hit North American theatres on December 21st, 2022.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that the film is set to hit North American theatres on December 21st, 2022.

