Nintendo is releasing N64 and Sega Genesis controllers for the Switch

Hopefully, the N64 gamepad's joystick doesn't wear out easily like the original

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 23, 20216:49 PM EDT
Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Switch controller

Along with a Nintendo Online ‘Expansion Pack’ that includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, Nintendo is releasing official Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers for the console.

As someone who grew up with both consoles, I’m pretty hyped to revisit titles like Super Mario 64The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Golden Axe and more with both system’s original gamepads.

Nintendo says that the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers will cost $64.99 CAD for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It’s unclear when the gamepads will be available to purchase.

