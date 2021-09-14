Are you interested in Apple’s iPhone 13 series lineup?

Apple has announced its 2021 lineup of smartphones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

The devices are largely very similar to the iPhone 12 series, but there are a couple of new colours and features.

For example, while both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max measure in at the same size as last year, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches, respectively, they now feature 120Hz refresh rate displays.

This year’s Pro and Pro Max colours include ‘Graphite,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Silver,’ and the new aqua blue-like ‘Sierra Blue.’

Furthermore, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 look similar to their predecessors, including the squared-off sides, a visible notch on the display, and a sizable camera bump. Both smartphones also still come in at 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches, respectively.

Colours for the iPhone 13 include ‘Pink,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Midnight’ and ‘(Product)Red.’

Additionally, Apple has added a ‘Cinematic Mode’ video mode that utilizes AI to recognize when a person enters the frame or when your subject is facing the camera and blurs and focuses the background accordingly.

Overall, unlike last year, the iPhone 13 series is a relatively expected update to Apple’s smartphone line. With that in mind are you planning to buy an iPhone 13?

Let us know in the comments below.