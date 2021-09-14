iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 release on September 20

Shortly after Apple’s iPhone 13 reveal event, the tech giant confirmed that iPhone users can expect the release of iOS 15 on September 20th.

iOS 15 includes a new ‘Focus Mode,’ a refreshed Safari design and a subtle revamp to how notifications work. iPad users will also receive the same updates with iPadOS 15, plus they can now move Widgets anywhere on the Home Screen and access quick notes with an Apple Pencil. iPad users can now take advantage of the App Library that debuted on the iPhone last year with iPadOS 15.

However, features like SharePlay and the new ProRes Video file type won’t be part of the first iOS 15 update and will release later. The company dropped the ProRaw photo file type last fall a few months after iOS 14’s initial release.

It’s also worth noting that watchOS 8 also releases on September 20th.