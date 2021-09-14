All iPads to now be made with 100 percent recycled aluminum

The new iPad Mini 6 will feature a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure — a new environmental standard that the company will apply to its full line-up of iPad products.

Apple made the announcement at its September 14th product event, during its reveal of the new iPad Mini 6.

According to an infographic provided by the company, Apple uses 100% recycled tin in the solder used in the iPad Mini 6’s main logic board, and 100% recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets on the tablet covers.

At the company’s spring 2021 event, Apple first declared its aim to be entirely 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.

