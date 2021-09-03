Apple Watch Series 7 might not work with older Watch Bands

Given the Apple Watch Series 7 is rumoured to feature an entirely new design with flat edges and different sizes, it’s possible current Apple Watch Bands won’t work with the new wearable.

Backing up this speculation, leaker Max Weinbach recently tweeted that an Apple Store employee told him their location isn’t expecting more 40/44mm Watch Band stock. On the other side of the spectrum, the same anonymous Weibo user that first leaked the Series 7’s new sizes recently tweeted that all Watch Bands will still work with the new wearable.

Fwiw I've heard from an Apple store employee that they're not getting anymore 40/44mm bands in and expect the new Apple watch to use different bands that won't be compatible with old watches https://t.co/BY9D8WQLFf — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 2, 2021

While the first-generation Apple Watch measures 38mm and 42mm, respectively, the Apple Watch Series 4 increased the size to 40mm and 44mm. However, all Watch Bands remained interchangeable. With the rumoured size jump to 41mm and 45mm, respectively, coupled with the flatter design, there is a possibility Apple will ditch backwards compatibility with old bands.

As a long-time Apple Watch user with dozens of Watch Bands, this would suck. I also find it difficult to believe that Apple would remove compatibility with older bands completely. What’s more likely is that the fit won’t be entirely perfect and similar to when the Solo Loop designed for the Series 4 and up is used with an older Apple Watch.

With Apple’s possible several fall hardware events just around the corner, we likely won’t need to wait long to know for sure. In other Apple Watch-related news, the Series 7’s mass production has reportedly been delayed by a few weeks due to manufacturing issues related to its new design.

Source: MaxWinebach, ParkerOrtolani Via: 9to5Mac