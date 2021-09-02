Zero-emission vehicles a burning issue in 2021 federal election

In a contentious snap-election called in the middle of an ongoing global health crisis, the development of zero-emission vehicles in Canada is shaping up to be one of the few subjects that all five major federal parties agree on — though each has a different opinion on how to go about doing it.

Here’s what each party has promised so far:

Bloc Québécois

The Bloc wants to introduce a zero-emission law that would require car dealerships to always have an adequate inventory of electric vehicles available to prospective buyers.

They would also revamp the federal government’s ground transportation fleet to only include zero-emission vehicles.

Conservative Party of Canada

The Conservatives are committing to require that 30 percent of all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission by 2030. They also want to beef up Canada’s electricity grid and infrastructure to support that goal. As of April 2021, 3.5 percent of new vehicle registrations in Canada are ZEVs, with 71.8 percent of those registrations being electric vehicles.

The party promises to invest $1 billion towards electric vehicle manufacturing in Canada, and another $1 billion towards hydrogen vehicles and technologies.

They want to work with the U.S. to establish North American standards for electric changing stations, update the Canadian building code to make charging stations a required feature, and encourage provinces and territories to mandate that new developments include EV charging stations.

The Conservatives also want to ensure that every federal or public building with parking is equipped with charging stations by 2025.

Finally, the party emphasized a general commitment to recycling and repurposing electric vehicle batteries, in order to reduce waste and decrease vehicle resale costs.

Green Party of Canada

As of September 2nd, the Green Party has yet to release an official election platform for 2021.

However, during their 2019 election campaign, the party proposed offering rebates to folks who purchase energy-efficient vehicles (as of May 2021, Canadians have purchased 74,000 EVs with help from the federal government incentives) and banning all purchases of new internal combustion engine vehicles within 10 years (i.e. by 2029-2030).

Liberal Party of Canada

The Liberals are campaigning on a promise that a minimum of half of all passenger vehicles sold in Canada will be zero-emission by 2030, with the ultimate goal of hitting 100 percent of sales being EVs by 2035.

In addition to building 50,000 charging stations, the party says it’ll offer $5,000 in federal incentives for people who purchase zero-emission vehicles, as well as $5,000 in grants and $40,000 in interest-free loans towards retrofitting initiatives.

New Democratic Party of Canada

The NDP is also promising to ensure 100 percent of all new car sales in Canada are zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

To hit this goal, the NDP will waive the federal sales tax on EV purchases and expand federal incentives to purchase EVs to up to $15,000 per family for Canadian-made vehicles.

The party wants to invest in charging infrastructure across Canada and says it will provide rebates on plugin charger installation costs for Canadians who buy new or used EVs.

The NDP is also extending their zero-emission efforts to public transit, stating that they will continue to advance the push for zero-emission buses and electric trains, with the aim of “electrifying transit and other municipal fleets by 2030.”

Finally, the NDP promises to launch a research centre dedicated towards the development of EVs, and related technologies like hydrogen, batteries, and energy storage solutions.

Note: This story will be updated once the Green Party of Canada announces its 2021 election platform, and with any new EV-related promises made by any party on the campaign trail.