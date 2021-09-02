Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2021

PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service every month.

Now, the company has revealed the three titles that will land on PS Plus on September 7th.

This month’s PS5 title is Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, which features both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 and additional content are blended in this remastered definitive edition.

For PS4 titles, there’s the asymmetrical multiplayer title Predator: Hunting Grounds and the assassination game Hitman 2.

These games will be free with PS Plus until October 4th.

PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

Lastly, you’ll have until September 6th to grab last month’s PS Plus games, which you can find out here.

Source: PlayStation