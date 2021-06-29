Canada accelerates transition to 100 percent zero emission vehicles from 2040 to 2035

Canada’s Transport Minister, Omar Alghabra, has announced that the liberal government is pushing forward the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) and the phasing out of gas-powered cars.
Canada’s target year to stop sales of gas vehicles was originally 2040 but it now aims to push back this transition to 2035. This means that in 14 years, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles. This change of plans aligns Canada with the United Kingdom and the state of California, which already have their eyes set on 2030 and 2035 as respective target years.
Le Canada devient électrique! ⚡️
Pour bâtir une économie verte, créer de bons emplois et assurer que les Canadiens soient aux commandes d'un avenir carboneutre, notre gouvernement accélère son objectif de vente obligatoire de 100% de véhicules zéro émission de 2040 à 2035. pic.twitter.com/nUMwEcUpii
— Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 29, 2021
“Today, we take another important step on the road to net zero by accelerating our zero-emission vehicle targets to 2035,” said Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, in a recent press release. “Achieving this target will require all Canadians, and businesses big and small, to embrace the change and go electric. That is why we will continue to invest in measures that put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net zero future.”
Back in May, British Columbia passed the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA) and as a result, 10 percent of all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province must be zero emission by 2025. Further, the province aims for all vehicles in this category sold by 2040 to be emissions-free, a date that’s currently behind Canada’s federal goal.
