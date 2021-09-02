Games Planet discounts several notable titles until September 6th

Games Planet is offering several notable titles, including Dark Souls III, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Trackmania Turbo and more at a discount as part of the website’s ‘Weekly Deals.’

While the website operates in the United States, you shouldn’t have a problem purchasing titles in Canada. Further, the prices mentioned below are in CAD (courtesy of ‘blackstealth92’ on RedFlagDeals) for your convenience.

Check out the deals below:

The titles are on sale till Monday, September 6th. Find all Games Planet Weekly Deals here.