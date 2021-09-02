Games Planet discounts several notable titles until September 6th

Games Planet is offering several notable titles, including Dark Souls III, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Trackmania Turbo and more at a discount as part of the website’s ‘Weekly Deals.’
While the website operates in the United States, you shouldn’t have a problem purchasing titles in Canada. Further, the prices mentioned below are in CAD (courtesy of ‘blackstealth92’ on RedFlagDeals) for your convenience.
Check out the deals below:
- Anno 1800 – Complete Edition Year 3: $84.46
- Anno 1800 – Gold Edition Year 3: $60.51
- Anno 2070: $6.29
- Anno 2070 Complete Edition: $9.46
- Anno 2205 – $11.98
- Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition – $15.12
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Deluxe Edition – $10.72
- DARK SOULS III – $16.38
- DARK SOULS III – Ashes of Ariandel – $8.2
- DARK SOULS III – The Ringed City – $8.2
- One Piece Burning Blood – $8.2
- One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Pack – $13.87
- One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition – $12.6
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – $6.62
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition – $8.81
- One Piece World Seeker – $16.38
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition – $24.19
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $19.66
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – $34.79
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition – $8.81
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – $9.83
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition – $13.87
- Trackmania Turbo – $23.94
- TrackMania² Canyon – $11.98
- TrackMania² Lagoon – $11.98
- TrackMania² Stadium – $6.29
- TrackMania² Valley – $11.98
- Trials Evolution Gold Edition – $6.29
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition – $6.29
- Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition – $11.98
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – $4.73
- Trials Rising – $5.03
- Trials Rising – Gold – $7.55
- UNO Fenyx’s Quest – $5.03
- UNO FLIP! – $3.77
- UNO Ultimate Edition – $11.98
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.73
- Werewolves Within – $6.29
- Zombi – $6.29
The titles are on sale till Monday, September 6th. Find all Games Planet Weekly Deals here.
Image credit: Games Planet
Source: Games Planet Via: RedFlagDeals