Pixel 6, 6 Pro to support 23W wireless charging, launch in October

Two new Pixel 6 leaks have arrived, pointing to the phone offering 23W wireless charging and that it will arrive in October.

The wireless charging leak comes from Android Police’s Max Weinbach, who was able to confirm via details obtained from a U.S. retailer that there may be a 23W Pixel Stand on the way. A picture of the inventory system lists a ‘Google Pixel 23W WL Stand.’ While the inventory entry could be a typo, the screen also lists a ‘demo’ version with the same name.

Previous rumours indicated the Pixel 6 series would support 33W wired charging and hinted that Google was working on a refreshed Pixel Stand with a fan that would also support faster wireless charging. It seems like that might be the case based on this leak.

The second leak comes from Android Community, which notes that Google will announce the Pixel 6 line in the second half of October. Moreover, the publication cites October 19th as a likely launch with pre-orders reportedly starting that day. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could go on sale starting October 28th.

However, it’s worth noting this leak directly contradicts another rumour that Google would unveil the Pixel 6 line on September 13th. For what it’s worth, I highly doubt Google would unveil the Pixel 6 on September 13th considering that’s likely around when Apple will announce the iPhone 13 series. Google could surprise me, but trying to compete with an iPhone announcement is practically product suicide.

Anyway, as with any leak, take the information with a grain of salt. There are a ton of ‘mights’ and ‘maybes’ out there, so don’t get your hopes up too much yet. October is still pretty far away, and a lot can change between now and then.

Source: Android Police, Android Community