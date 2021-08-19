Google Pixel 6 series rumoured to support 33W wired charging

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are rumoured to support faster-wired charging.
According to 91Mobiles and the tech reviewer and leaker Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Pixels will support 33W charging, which is almost double its current charging speed. Currently, the Pixel devices only offer up to 18W wired charging.
Ironically, you won’t get a 33W wired charger in the box. Following in the steps of Samsung and Apple, the Pixel 6 series won’t come with a charging brick.
Another rumour indicates that Google is working on a new Pixel Stand with the Pixel 6. Reportedly, it would come with built-in fans so that it can push out more power — meaning, it’ll support a higher wattage.
It’s worth noting that phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro support up to 65W wired charging. So while 33W charging is an improvement, it’s far from the best on the market.
Brar also says that the foldable Pixel is delayed, and that Google might only offer a preview at the upcoming Pixel 6 release.
Google has already unveiled the Pixel 6 series via Twitter. There are still some questions at hand, but more will be unveiled in the fall.
Source: 91Mobiles, Yogesh Brar
Comments