Google Pixel 6/6 Pro rumoured to release on September 13th

Earlier this month, Google took to its Twitter account to officially show off the Tensor chip-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

While not a lot was revealed about the phone, including a release date, Google did state that the device will drop later this fall. However, if new leaks posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo are accurate, the phone might release way before fall even starts.

The leak posted on Weibo indicates that Google’s international Pixel 6 press conference will take place on September 13th. What makes the date somewhat plausible is Apple’s iPhone 13 is rumoured to release at roughly the same time.

Google is stepping up its camera game with the Pixel 6 Pro by offering three shooters with up to 4x optical zoom, a first for the tech giant’s smartphone line. The Pixel 6 Pro will offer a QHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, while the smaller model’s screen will be capped at 90Hz.

Most interestingly, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature Google’s own chip called ‘Tensor.’ While Samsung is reportedly handling the manufacturing side of the new Tensor chip, Google says it will add its own Machine Learning and AI algorithms to improve its performance.

Both of the upcoming devices will include a new version of Google’s Titan M security chip in addition to the TPU. “With Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone,” says Google.

With all of this in mind, this year’s Pixel smartphones seem set to be truly flagship-level. However, along with more features and higher specs, we’re also expecting an expensive price tag. September is shaping up to be a big month for smartphone news, so stay tuned.