Fido offering $25 off home internet plans for 12 months in Ontario

Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering a $25 per month discount on its home internet plans for the first 12 months.
RedFlagDeals spotted the offer, which appears to be only available in Ontario and only for new customers. Currently, Fido offers two home internet plans, which are detailed below:
- $50/mo 75Mbps down, 10Mbps up, Unlimited ($75 after 12 months)
- $60/mo 150Mbps down, 15Mbps up, Unlimited ($85 after 12 months)
Both plans include a modem rental, all-in pricing and no term contract. Interestingly, Fido’s website notes below the price that “Prices may increase during subscription.” It’s hardly a surprise — most internet service providers in Canada offer limited-time discount pricing, but only guarantee the discount amount so they can freely increase the base price while still giving customers a “deal.”
Still, these Fido plans look not half bad. And with no contract term, if Fido pulls any nonsense, customers can fairly easily switch to another provider.
It’s also worth noting that Fido has some back-to-school offers on as well, including up to $30 off of home internet plans for those who also sign up for a Fido mobile plan. You can view those internet deals here, and all the Fido back-to-school offers here.
For those not interested in Fido, Virgin
Mobile Plus currently offers a similar $25 for its home internet plans in Ontario.
Source: Fido Via: RedFlagDeals
Comments