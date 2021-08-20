Public Mobile flash sale offering 2GB recurring data bonus on $35+ plans

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is running a flash sale offering a bonus 2GB of data when you activate a $35/month plan or higher.
The offer started on August 19th and runs until August 20th at 11:59pm ET. During that time, new customers who activate a $35+ plan and use promo code 2GBBONUS will get an extra 2GB of monthly data. The bonus data is recurring but will expire if an account becomes inactive or the rate plan changes.
Additionally, Public warns that it may take up to two business days for the bonus data to be applied. The promotion isn’t stackable with other in-market offers.
It’s also worth noting that Public says users must submit their email through this form to receive their promo code. Further, to activate a plan, you do need a Public SIM card. You can purchase one through Public’s website, or on Amazon (the online retailer currently has Public SIMs on sale for $6.95, down from $10).
Then, visit Public’s activation portal and follow the steps to activate your SIM and claim the 2GB bonus.
You can view the full details here.
Source: Public Mobile
