Apple has refurbished 2021 M1 iMacs in stock in the Apple Store

They might sell out quick, so act fast

Aug 20, 2021

11:39 AM EDT

24-inch iMac (2021)

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Apple’s M1-powered 2021 iMac, but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Hahahapxl,’ several refurbished 2021 M1 iMacs are currently in stock at the Apple Online Store. As expected, the discounts only amount to about $240 to $280, but given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices, this is a solid deal.

The following 24-inch 2021 M1 iMacs are currently available:

Source: RedFlagDeals (Hahahapxl)

