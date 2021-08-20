Apple has refurbished 2021 M1 iMacs in stock in the Apple Store

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Apple’s M1-powered 2021 iMac, but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.
As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Hahahapxl,’ several refurbished 2021 M1 iMacs are currently in stock at the Apple Online Store. As expected, the discounts only amount to about $240 to $280, but given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices, this is a solid deal.
The following 24-inch 2021 M1 iMacs are currently available:
- 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU – Green: Refurbished for $1,359 | New for $1,599
- 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU – Blue: Refurbished for $1,359 | New for $1,599
- 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU – Pink: Refurbished for $1,359 | New for $1,599
- 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet – Blue: Refurbished for $1,569 | New for $1,849
- 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet – Silver: Refurbished for $1,569 | New for $1,849
Source: RedFlagDeals (Hahahapxl)
