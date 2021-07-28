PREVIOUS|
Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles, outpaces PS4

This is an increase of over two million from the 7.8 million PS5 sales reported in April

Jul 28, 2021

10:29 AM EDT

PlayStation 5

Sony has sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles, which continues to outpace PlayStation 4 sales.

The number of consoles sold is up over two million since the company last reported PS5 sales numbers in April. At the time, Sony said it had sold 7.8 million consoles. In a press release, Sony noted that the PS5 is the fastest-selling console in the company’s history.

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” said Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan in a press statement. “I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for [Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)].”

Sony also highlighted some of its PlayStation Studios games, noting that Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold more than 6.5 million copies since launch. MLB The Show 21 was the fastest-selling titles in franchise history, selling over 2 million copies across all platforms. Housemarque’s Returnal sold more than 560,000 copies since release, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sold over 1.1 million copies since release.

Unfortunately, for those wondering how the numbers stack up against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, the Windows-maker stopped sharing console sales numbers back in the Xbox One era. However, during an earnings call yesterday, CEO Satya Nadella said that the Xbox Series X and S were the company’s “fastest-selling consoles ever, with more sold life-to-date than any previous generation.”

That said, Microsoft did report a $357 million USD (roughly $450 million CAD) increase in Xbox revenue, largely driven by a 172 percent jump in hardware sales for the Series X and S. You can read more about the Microsoft earnings here.

Source: Sony Via: The Verge

