Halo Infinite’s first technical preview launches July 29

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, the time has finally almost arrived.
From July 29th to August 1st, select players that have joined 343 Industries’ Halo Insider program will be able to play against AI bots to “gather feedback on bot behaviour and online performance.”
343 Industries says that this Slayer mode is available across three maps — Bazaar, Recharge and Live Fire — and that the game’s bots “have their quirks, which is why we’re flighting them.” This mode will pit four human players against four bots
Players will be able to try out the game’s Academy Weapon Drills firing range as part of the technical preview, allowing them to test out snipers, pistols, the Needler and the MA40 AR.
343 Industries says it’s also testing out how players unlock battle passes, use the in-game store and interact with challenges.
“This technical preview will feature a truncated Battle Pass and a small fraction of the Customization options planned for launch,” wrote 343 Industries in a blog post.
343 Industries says it has plans to share more information about the game’s technical preview at 5PM ET/2PM PT during a livestream today.
Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode is set to launch alongside the game’s campaign later this year. The upcoming technical preview is available across Xbox consoles and PC.
Thankfully, I’ll have access to the technical preview on the 29th, so keep an eye on MobileSyrup for my early impressions of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode.
