MLB The Show 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

Xbox has announced that MLB The Show 21 will be available on its Game Pass service on April 20th, the same day it launches on Xbox and other platforms.
In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the baseball sim will be offered on Android via Game Pass’ $16.99 CAD/month ‘Ultimate’ tier.
This is a particularly notable addition to Game Pass since this is the first timeÂ MLB The ShowÂ has ever been on Xbox. That’s because PlayStation had the exclusive rights to the series up until last year, after which time the MLB signed a new deal with the company.
Under this agreement, PlayStation’s San Diego studio will still develop the popular long-running series, with Sony Interactive Entertainment continuing to handle publishing duties. However, the MLB is now able to bring the game to other platforms beyond PlayStation.
In February, PlayStation confirmed thatÂ MLB The Show 21Â will support cross-saves and cross-progression between PS4 and PS5 and Xbox One and Series X/S.
MLB The Show 21Â will join such sports games asÂ Madden NFL 21Â andÂ NBA 2K21Â in the Game Pass catalogue.
