The Source has a variety of first-party Nintendo games on sale. These games are discounted until July 28th, so you have six days to grab one of these games before the sale is up.
Here are some of the games on sale, but if you want to check out the complete list, click here.
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set: now $99.99, was $129.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Fire Emblem Three Houses: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Super Mario Odyssey: now $54.99, was $79.99
