News

Porsche likely to deliver 40,000 Taycans in 2021

This marks a successful year for the automaker's main EV

Jul 16, 2021

12:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Porsche has announced its first half of 2021 sales stats, and the Taycan electric vehicle (EV) is doing surprisingly well.

The electric sports car sold 19,822 units in the first six months of 2021, slightly less than what it sold over the entire course of 2020. This puts the car on pace to hit 40,000 units by the end of the year.

While Porshe is a larger automaker, it’s still unexpected that the new EV has outsold both the Tesla Model S and Model X, which have sold a combined total of 3,910 units. In comparison to Porshe’s gasoline cars, the 911 sold 20,611 cars, so it seems like the Taycan has been a success for the company.

The only two Porshe models that outsold the 911 and the Taycan are the Macan and Cayenne, which are the company’s two crossover-style cars. It’s also worth pointing out that Porsches’ next EV will be the electric Macan.

It’s likely the Taycan is selling so well because it’s one of the only high-end sports cars that is also a very capable EV.

While the Model S is comparable in speed, it doesn’t feature the same flashy design that comes with the Porshe. However, it will be interesting to see if the recent recall affecting the car impacts sales moving forward.

