Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for six months with new activations

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans for a limited time.
The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the three-month period.
Plans that offer extra 2GB data are as follows:
- $35 Talk, Text and Data plan: 2GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $45 Talk, Text and Data plan: 5GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $55 Talk, Text and Data plan: 10GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $70 Talk, Text & Data plan: 15GB + 2GB bonus data per month
The offer is available until July 21st. It’s also worth mentioning that all of the above-mentioned plans give you 3G data with download and upload speeds of up to 3Mbps only.
To can learn more about the deal here.
Source: Chatr
