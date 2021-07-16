PREVIOUS
Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for six months with new activations

The offer is available until July 21st

Jul 16, 2021

11:48 AM EDT

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans for a limited time.

The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the three-month period.

Plans that offer extra 2GB data are as follows:

  • $35 Talk, Text and Data plan: 2GB+2GB bonus data per month
  • $45 Talk, Text and Data plan: 5GB+2GB bonus data per month
  • $55 Talk, Text and Data plan: 10GB+2GB bonus data per month
  • $70 Talk, Text & Data plan: 15GB + 2GB bonus data per month

The offer is available until July 21st. It’s also worth mentioning that all of the above-mentioned plans give you  3G data with download and upload speeds of up to 3Mbps only.

To can learn more about the deal here.

Source: Chatr

