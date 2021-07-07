PREVIOUS|
Render showcases Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera

Though the selfie camera will be in-display, you'll still be able to tell where it's located

Jul 7, 2021

1:58 PM EDT

A new render of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 has surfaced online, this time courtesy of credible leaker Ice Universe.

The render reveals that the foldable smartphone will sport a triple camera setup on the rear and an in-display selfie camera on the front.

Ice Universe tweeted that “it’s better to be rigorous,” likely because previous renders of the handset completely hid the under-display camera, whereas this leak shows that while the selfie camera is under the screen, you can still see an indication of where it’s located.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly feature a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the cover screen measures in at 6.2-inches. The triple camera setup will be stacked with ultra-wide, telephoto and wide-angle lenses. Like its predecessor, reports point to the foldable sporting a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Rumours indicate that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch alongside the Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more during an Unpacked event on August 11th. 

Image Credit: Ice Universe

Source: Ice Universe

