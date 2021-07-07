PREVIOUS|
New leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders show off colour variants

The upcoming device likely won't launch in August

Jul 7, 2021

1:05 PM EDT

front of galaxy s21 fe

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to have been delayed and will reportedly not launch in August like previously predicted. However, that hasn’t stopped leaker Evan Blass from releasing renders of the upcoming handset.

The well-known, credible leaker has tweeted renders of the S21 FE in its rumoured four different colour variants.

Blass doesn’t say much about the leaked devices, however. That said, he indicates that Samsung is becoming more aggressive with leaked images, so these tweets might get deleted in the future.

Previously rumoured specs indicate the S21 FE sports a 6.4-inch flat display, a single hole punch selfie shooter, a rear-facing triple camera set up and more. The S21 FE is also rumoured to feature a lower price tag as well.

A past rumour indicated that the S21 FE would be delayed due to Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip shortages. However, some leakers have countered this rumour and say the device might launch in late August or early September. 

With all of this in mind, it’s possible we might see the S21 FE release alongside the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 that are rumoured to be shown off on August 11th during an Unpacked event. 

Image Credit: Evan Blass 

Source: Evan Blass 

