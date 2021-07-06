Here’s how the new OLED Nintendo Switch compares to its predecessors

After years of rumours, Nintendo has finally officially unveiled its upgraded version of the Switch.
The new Switch Model comes with a 7-inch OLED display with smaller bezels than the regular Switch, an adjustable kickstand that spans the full width of the console, better quality speakers, an ethernet port in the dock, and 64GB of internal storage (this is double the 32GB in the original Switch).
The Switch OLED Model releases October 8th for $449 in Canada (the standard Switch costs $399). You can learn more about the new OLED Switch here.
Here’s a quick comparision between the standard Switch, the new OLED one and the Switch Lite:
|Feature
|Nintendo Switch (standard)
|Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) (NEW)
|Nintendo Switch Lite
|
|
Size
|Approximately 4-inches high, 9.4 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached)
|4-inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached)
|Approximately 3.6-inches high, 8.2-inches long, and .55 inches deep
|
|
Weight
|Approximately 0.66 lbs (Approximately 0.88 lbs when Joy-Con controllers are attached)
|Approximately 0.71 lbs (Approximately 0.93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached)
|Approximately 0.61 lbs
|
|
Screen
|Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 6.2-inch LCD Screen / 1280 x 720
|Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0-inch OLED screen / 1280 x 720
|Capacitive touch screen / 5.5-inch LCD / 1280 x 720 resolution
|
|
CPU/GPU
|Nvidia Custom Tegra processor
|Nvidia Custom Tegra processor
|Nvidia Custom Tegra processor
|
|
Storage
|32GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system. Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).
|64GB Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).
|32 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system. Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).
|
|
Wireless / LAN
|Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)(*) Bluetooth 4.1 (*In TV mode, Nintendo Switch systems can be connected with a wired LAN adapter – sold separately)
|Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1
|Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC (near field communication)
|
|
Video output
|Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode Up to 720p via built-in screen in tabletop mode and handheld mode
|Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes
|Up to 720p via built-in screen
|
|
Audio output
|Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
|Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
|
|
Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Stereo
|
|
USB connector
|USB Type-C Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.
|USB Type-C Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.
|USB Type-C Used for charging only.
|
|
Headphone/mic jack
|3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)
|3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)
|3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)
|
|
Game card slot
|Nintendo Switch game cards
|Nintendo Switch game cards
|Nintendo Switch game cards
|
|
microSD card slot
|Compatible with microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC memory cards *Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An Internet connection is required to perform this system update.
|Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards *Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An internet connection is required to perform this system update.
|Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards.
|
|
Sensor
|Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor
|Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor
|Accelerometer / gyroscope
|
|
Internal battery
|Lithium-ion battery/4310mAh
|Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh
|Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 3570mAh
|
|
Battery life
|Approx. 2.5 to 6.5 hours
|Approximately 4.5 – 9 hours
|Approximately 3.0 to 7.0 hours
|
|
Charging time
|Approximately 3 hours
|Approximately 3 hours
|
|
Comments