News

Here’s how the new OLED Nintendo Switch compares to its predecessors

It's a Switch showdown

Jul 6, 2021

4:37 PM EDT

0 comments

After years of rumours, Nintendo has finally officially unveiled its upgraded version of the Switch.

The new Switch Model comes with a 7-inch OLED display with smaller bezels than the regular Switch, an adjustable kickstand that spans the full width of the console, better quality speakers, an ethernet port in the dock, and 64GB of internal storage (this is double the 32GB in the original Switch).

The Switch OLED Model releases October 8th for $449 in Canada (the standard Switch costs $399). You can learn more about the new OLED Switch here.

Here’s a quick comparision between the standard Switch, the new OLED one and the Switch Lite:

Feature Nintendo Switch (standard) Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) (NEW) Nintendo Switch Lite
 

 

Size

 Approximately 4-inches high, 9.4 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) 4-inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached)  Approximately 3.6-inches high, 8.2-inches long, and .55 inches deep
 

 

Weight

  Approximately 0.66 lbs (Approximately 0.88 lbs when Joy-Con controllers are attached) Approximately 0.71 lbs (Approximately 0.93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached) Approximately 0.61 lbs
 

 

Screen

 Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 6.2-inch LCD Screen / 1280 x 720 Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0-inch OLED screen / 1280 x 720 Capacitive touch screen / 5.5-inch LCD / 1280 x 720 resolution
 

 

CPU/GPU

 Nvidia Custom Tegra processor Nvidia Custom Tegra processor Nvidia Custom Tegra processor
 

 

Storage

 32GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system. Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately). 64GB Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately). 32 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system. Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).
 

 

Wireless / LAN

 Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)(*) Bluetooth 4.1 (*In TV mode, Nintendo Switch systems can be connected with a wired LAN adapter – sold separately) Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC (near field communication)
 

 

Video output

 Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode Up to 720p via built-in screen in tabletop mode and handheld mode Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes Up to 720p via built-in screen
 

 

Audio output

 Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
 

 

Speakers

 Stereo Stereo Stereo
 

 

USB connector

 USB Type-C Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock. USB Type-C Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock. USB Type-C Used for charging only.
 

 

Headphone/mic jack

 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)
 

 

Game card slot

 Nintendo Switch game cards Nintendo Switch game cards Nintendo Switch game cards
 

 

microSD card slot

 Compatible with microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC memory cards *Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An Internet connection is required to perform this system update. Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards *Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An internet connection is required to perform this system update. Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards.
 

 

Sensor

 Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor Accelerometer / gyroscope
 

 

Internal battery

 Lithium-ion battery/4310mAh Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 3570mAh
 

 

Battery life

 Approx. 2.5 to 6.5 hours Approximately 4.5 – 9 hours Approximately 3.0 to 7.0 hours
 

 

Charging time

 Approximately 3 hours Approximately 3 hours
Approximately 3 hours

 

 

