Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
Now, the company has revealed the three titles that will land on PS Plus on July 6th.
Notably, this month’s PS5 freebie is A Plague Tale: Innocence, an action-adventure game that released on PS4 and other platforms in May 2019 but is now getting a PS5 upgrade on July 6th.
In other words, PS Plus subscribers can get the current-gen, 4K/60fps version of the game on day one. Note, however, that the PS4 version of A Plague Tale is not included in PS Plus. It’s worth noting that a current-gen sequel to A Plague Tale was unveiled earlier this month for a 2022 release.
Meanwhile, July’s two free PS4 games are 2018’s multiplayer-only first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and the 2018 cartoonish professional wrestling game WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
All three games will be available on PS Plus until August 2nd. It’s worth noting that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown remains free on PS Plus for a second month until August 2nd.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Image credit: Focus Home Interactive
Source: PlayStation
