Roam Transit launches three Proterra-made electric busses in Banff

Visitors to Banff, British Columbia and surrounding areas will soon be greeted by new colourful busses that aim to transport people in a more environmentally responsible manner.
Roam Transit, which services Banff, Canmore, and Lake Louise, is working toward becoming a completely carbon-free transit system. The first step in Roam’s endeavour started yesterday, when it added three electric buses to its fleet and launched a new 8.5-million transit operations and training centre in Banff townsite.
To work towards the zero-emission goal, Roam transit’s new center is solar-powered and heated with biomass energy. It has space for storing/parking up to 30 busses, charging stations, and a training simulator. The structure is well-insulated and does not have a natural gas line.
“Environmental stewardship is important for our community, as it is for the national park, so having electric buses, of course, meets that criteria,” says Banff Mayor Karen Sorenson in an interview with CBC.
The Green Transit Incentives Program provided financing for the operation facility and electric buses, which will run all year and service destinations like the Banff Gondola, Banff Springs Hotel, and the Tunnel Mountain campsites.
Image credit: @roamtransit
Source: Town of Banff
