Amazon Canada has Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard on sale for $99 off

Amazon Canada currently has Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard on sale.
The keyboard usually retails for $449 but is currently available for just $349.99, marking a $99 (22 percent) discount on the product.
The Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (2021), the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) and the iPad Pro (2018). It supports USB-C passthrough charging, has backlit keys, a trackpad and an overall solid design despite its expensive price tag.
“Apple’s new iPad Pro ‘Magic keyboard’ is far better than I expected it would be,” said MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke in his story about the Magic Keyboard.
Click here to visit the Magic Keyboard’s product page on Amazon.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon
