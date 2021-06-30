‘The Demi Lovato Show’ will hit the Roku Channel on July 30

The first Roku Original series to premiere on the Roku Channel will be The Demi Lovato Show on July 30th. The Demi Lovato Show was originally slated to debut on Quibi.
The series will feature the ‘original’ brand on the Roku Channel, the company’s free, ad-supported app. Each episode is 10 minutes long and includes conversations with celebrity guests about topics like mental health, gender identity and UFOs.
“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” said Lovato in a press release. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.”
Alongside The Demi Lovato Show, there are more than 75 other Roku Originals on the Roku Channel, including a dozen that are set to debut this year.
Roku Originals will be available on the Roku Channel for free alongside the company’s lineup of more than 25,000 free movies and programs.
