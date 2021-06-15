PREVIOUS
News

More than a dozen Amazon Prime Video Canada channels now 50 percent off

Save on Starz, StackTV, Nick+ and more

Jun 14, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Rick and Morty

Several channels on Amazon Prime Video Canada are currently 50 percent off as part of the service’s larger ‘Summer Sale.’

Altogether, subscriptions to than one dozen channels are on sale, including:

  • Acorn TV — $3.74/month for three months (regularly $7.49/month)
  • BBC Earth — $1.99/month for three months (regularly $3.99/month)
  • Britbox — $4.49 CAD/month for three months (regularly $8.99/month)
  • Hollywood Suite — $2.49/month for three months (regularly $4.99/month)
  • MGM — $1.99/month for three months (regularly $3.99/month)
  • Nick+ — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
  • Shudder — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
  • StackTV — $6.49/month for three months (regularly $12.99/month)
  • Starz — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
  • Super Channel — $4.99/month for three months (regularly $9.99/month)

The full list of discounted channels can be found here. The sales will run until June 22nd.

Also included in the Summer Sale is savings on movie rentals and purchases. For example, you can rent recent releases movies for $2.99 or less, including Best Picture nominees The FatherMinari and Judas and the Black Messiah

Check out the full list of movie deals here.

Disclaimer: BBC Earth is owned and operated by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Adult Swim

Via: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2021

3:47 PM EDT

Amazon’s Sidewalk internet sharing feature isn’t available in Canada yet

Deals

Jun 13, 2021

9:35 AM EDT

Chatr offering 2GB bonus data per month for three months with select activations

News

Jun 13, 2021

1:02 PM EDT

Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ coming November 2022 exclusively to Xbox and PC

Deals

Jun 14, 2021

11:12 AM EDT

AirPods Max are on sale for $678 at Visions Electronics

Comments