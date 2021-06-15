More than a dozen Amazon Prime Video Canada channels now 50 percent off

Several channels on Amazon Prime Video Canada are currently 50 percent off as part of the service’s larger ‘Summer Sale.’
Altogether, subscriptions to than one dozen channels are on sale, including:
- Acorn TV — $3.74/month for three months (regularly $7.49/month)
- BBC Earth — $1.99/month for three months (regularly $3.99/month)
- Britbox — $4.49 CAD/month for three months (regularly $8.99/month)
- Hollywood Suite — $2.49/month for three months (regularly $4.99/month)
- MGM — $1.99/month for three months (regularly $3.99/month)
- Nick+ — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
- Shudder — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
- StackTV — $6.49/month for three months (regularly $12.99/month)
- Starz — $2.99/month for three months (regularly $5.99/month)
- Super Channel — $4.99/month for three months (regularly $9.99/month)
The full list of discounted channels can be found here. The sales will run until June 22nd.
Also included in the Summer Sale is savings on movie rentals and purchases. For example, you can rent recent releases movies for $2.99 or less, including Best Picture nominees The Father, Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah.
Check out the full list of movie deals here.
Disclaimer: BBC Earth is owned and operated by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.
