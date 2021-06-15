Best Buy and Google Store have these smart home products on sale

Best Buy Canada has discounted the price of a few Nest products by up to $50 for a limited time.
Check the deals below:
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) Smart Speaker (available in all colours): Now $49.99, was $69
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (Available in all colours): Now $94.99, was $129.99
- Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant (Available in Chalk and Charcoal colours): Now $249.99, was $299.99
All the above-mentioned Google Nest products are also on sale on the Google Store.
Additionally, the Google Store has a few exclusive bundles and special offers that are not available anywhere else. Check them out below:
- Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle: $119.99
- Nest Cam indoor 3-pack: Now $522.99, was $539.97
- 3rd-Gen Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Temperature Sensor: Now $353, was $378
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: Now $329.95, was $399.95
- Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker: Now $129.95, was $169.95
- Room-filling Audio package (Two Nest audio speakers): Now $189.98, was $259.98
- Audio Anywhere package (Two Nest mini speakers): Now $98, was $138
- Home of Entertainment package (Two Nest audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV): Now $559.97, was $628.97
- Around the House package (Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max): Now $324.99, was $368.99
- Outside Security package (Nest Hello + Nest Cam Outdoor + Google Nest Mini): Now $556, was $617
- Front Door package (Nest Hello + 2nd-Gen Nest Hub): Now $393.99, was $428.99
You can find all Google bundles and special offers here.
Source: Best Buy, Google Store
