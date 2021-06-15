PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buy and Google Store have these smart home products on sale

The sale includes the Nest Mini, Nest Audio Speakers and more

Jun 15, 2021

11:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Canada has discounted the price of a few Nest products by up to $50 for a limited time.

Check the deals below:

All the above-mentioned Google Nest products are also on sale on the Google Store.

Additionally, the Google Store has a few exclusive bundles and special offers that are not available anywhere else. Check them out below:

You can find all Google bundles and special offers here.

Source: Best Buy, Google Store

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. 

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2021

12:03 PM EDT

Today only, gift Dad smooth streaming with this Wi-Fi system for $200 off

News

Jun 14, 2021

10:01 AM EDT

Google to roll out new ‘Companion Mode’ experience for Meet

News

Jun 14, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

Netflix nabs its first English language original feature from Canada, ‘Code 8: Part II’

Deals

Jun 14, 2021

7:01 PM EDT

Apple’s online store has refurbished M1 Mac, MacBook Pro, Air and more in stock

Comments