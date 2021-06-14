Government invests $1.3 million to bring high-speed internet to parts of Burlington, Ontario

The federal government is investing over $1.3 million to bring high-speed internet to parts of Burlington, Ontario.
Standard Broadband will receive the funding to connect 329 households in Zimmerman and surrounding areas north of Burlington.
The funding is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund, which launched in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for shovel-ready projects.
“We here at Standard Broadband are all very excited to bring our fibre to the home network to over 300 rural households and businesses in Burlington,” said Standard Broadband CEO Tom Williams, in a statement.
“Through the Universal Broadband Fund partnership, the community will have access to a network that will not only meet today’s demands but also continue to be scalable as bandwidth requirements grow in the future.”
Earlier this year, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
The fund aims to help ensure that 98 percent of Canadians are connected to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.
Source: ISED
