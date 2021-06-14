Get 7,500 PC Optimum points with the purchase of $50 Uber Eats or Netflix gift card

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 7,500 bonus PC Optimum points when you spend $50 on an Uber Eats or Netflix gift card in-store.
The points work out to $7.50 in value and while that isn’t an exorbitant amount, gift card discounts are a rare occurrence so the Shoppers promotion is the only way you get a deal on a gift card.
This promotion is only available at Shoppers Drug Mart stores, and you may stack bonus points by purchasing several $50.00 gift cards, but retailers have the right to limit purchase quantities.
It’s recommended that while checking out, you scan your PC Optimum card first and then pay for the gift card.
The offer started on June 12th and is expected to end on June 18th.
Learn more about the offer here. Learn more about PC Optimum points here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
