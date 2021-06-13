Primer augmented reality home design app team joins Shopify

Shopify has announced that the team behind Primer, the AR home design app, will be joining the Ottawa-based ecommerce platform.
Primer is an app that lets users preview paint, tile, and wallpaper in their room with augmented reality. The company had partnered with numerous design brands to allow users to visualize tiles and textiles.
In a blog post, Primer’s co-founders Adam Debreczeni and Russ Maschmeyer stated that the app will be shutting down next month.
“We founded Primer with a singular conviction: the future of commerce is immersive. Along the way, we’ve admired Shopify’s progress in democratizing commerce and making world-class shopping experiences possible for so many brands,” the blog post reads.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to realize our founding conviction of building immersive shopping experiences on a massive scale at Shopify.”
Earlier this year, Shopify stated that it plans to build out its suite of services to adapt to consumers’ changing demands.
Source: Primer
