Samsung giving up to $300 credit for non-Android phone trade-ins

Samsung Canada is offering bonus credits towards select Galaxy smartphones when customers trade in an eligible non-Android smartphone.
Customers who trade in an eligible phone can get a credit of up to $300 towards a Galaxy smartphone on top of the trade-in value of the phone. Eligible non-Android devices include any mobile device running iOS or any of the following mobile devices running a Windows operating system:
- Microsoft Lumia 1090
- Microsoft Lumia 650
- Microsoft Lumia 950
- Nokia Lumia 1020
- Nokia Lumia 520
- Nokia Lumia 635
- Nokia Lumia 800
- Nokia Lumia 900
- Nokia Lumia 920
- Nokia Lumia 930
The eligible credit differs based on the device customers trade in and which Samsung phone they get. According to the fine-print on Samsung’s website, customers will get a $300 trade-in credit for an iOS device if they purchase an eligible Galaxy Z series device, or $250 for an iOS device if customers purchase an eligible Galaxy S21 or Note20 series device.
Those who trade in eligible Windows Phone devices will only get a $25 credit towards eligible Galaxy Z, S21 or Note20 devices.
On top of the trade-in credit, Samsung currently has discounts on several of its devices until July 1st:
- Save $200 on Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Save $330 on Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Save $210 on Galaxy Note20 5G
- Save $230 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Save $230 on Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Save $160 on Galaxy S21 5G
- Save $185 on Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Save $110 on Galaxy A52 5G
The trade-in offer runs until June 30th. You can learn more on Samsung’s website.
