PREVIOUS|
Deals

Samsung giving up to $300 credit for non-Android phone trade-ins

The trade-in credit is determined by the phone you trade in and the Galaxy smartphone you buy

Jun 14, 2021

7:28 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Canada is offering bonus credits towards select Galaxy smartphones when customers trade in an eligible non-Android smartphone.

Customers who trade in an eligible phone can get a credit of up to $300 towards a Galaxy smartphone on top of the trade-in value of the phone. Eligible non-Android devices include any mobile device running iOS or any of the following mobile devices running a Windows operating system:

  • Microsoft Lumia 1090
  • Microsoft Lumia 650
  • Microsoft Lumia 950
  • Nokia Lumia 1020
  • Nokia Lumia 520
  • Nokia Lumia 635
  • Nokia Lumia 800
  • Nokia Lumia 900
  • Nokia Lumia 920
  • Nokia Lumia 930

The eligible credit differs based on the device customers trade in and which Samsung phone they get. According to the fine-print on Samsung’s website, customers will get a $300 trade-in credit for an iOS device if they purchase an eligible Galaxy Z series device, or $250 for an iOS device if customers purchase an eligible Galaxy S21 or Note20 series device.

Those who trade in eligible Windows Phone devices will only get a $25 credit towards eligible Galaxy Z, S21 or Note20 devices.

On top of the trade-in credit, Samsung currently has discounts on several of its devices until July 1st:

  • Save $200 on Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Save $330 on Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
  • Save $210 on Galaxy Note20 5G
  • Save $230 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
  • Save $230 on Galaxy S21+ 5G
  • Save $160 on Galaxy S21 5G
  • Save $185 on Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Save $110 on Galaxy A52 5G

The trade-in offer runs until June 30th. You can learn more on Samsung’s website.

Related Articles

News

Jun 16, 2012

3:10 PM EDT

Samsung confirms all Canadian carriers will opt into 50GB Dropbox offer

News

Sep 11, 2019

3:36 PM EDT

Apple Canada will give you up to $700 when you trade-in your old iPhone

News

Jun 10, 2021

12:36 PM EDT

Samsung’s new Isocell JN1 smartphone camera sensor is its smallest ever

Deals

Jun 10, 2021

12:15 PM EDT

Bell, Telus Rogers offering iPhone 12 for $13 or less per month

Comments