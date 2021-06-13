Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced more than $3 million in funding to support research for consumer-interest projects.
The funded projects cover topics including the accessibility of telecommunications services for vulnerable Canadians, privacy protection in the online marketplace and consumer issues that resulted from the pandemic.
“By supporting this research, we are protecting Canadians’ interests and empowering consumers,” said Champagne in a statement. “This research will equip consumers with the information they need to be confident marketplace participants, while supporting policy-making from a consumer perspective.”
Twenty-one projects have been selected for the round of funding. The Public Interest Advocacy Centre is receiving $50,000 for a project titled: “Selling speed: Reforming broadband advertising regulations in Canada.”
Further, Union des consommateurs is receiving $176,700 for its project titled: “The potential death of wireline telephony: What this could mean for Canadian consumers.”
The government says all 21 of the projects will support efforts to ensure Canadians are informed and protected when making decisions to purchase products and services.
The funding is being provided through the government’s Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations initiative, which has an annual budget of $1.69 million.
Image credit: @fp_champagne
