PREVIOUS|
Deals

Humble’s Far Cry sale offers titles up to 85 percent off

Apart from the Far Cry sale, Humble has over 470 games on sale right now

Jun 9, 2021

5:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Humble is offering a Far Cry franchise sale with titles up to 85 percent off.

The sale includes the following Far Cry games:

The Far Cry franchise sale will end on 11th June at 1pm ET.

Humble also has a bunch of other games on sale. Some notable mentions are:

Humble has over 470 titles on sale right now. To find all of the titles that are discounted, including the Far Cry franchise sale, click here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Related Articles

News

Jun 9, 2021

6:37 PM EDT

Overwatch is finally getting cross-play

News

Jun 9, 2021

9:00 AM EDT

New service Binge aims to be the future of gaming entertainment

Features

Jun 14, 2017

10:09 AM EDT

Ubisoft Montreal’s Far Cry 5 offers the Canadian developer’s dystopian vision of the ...

Deals

May 13, 2021

12:18 PM EDT

Humble ‘Heal’ Bundle offers over 30 games and eBooks to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Comments