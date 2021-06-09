Humble is offering a Far Cry franchise sale with titles up to 85 percent off.
The sale includes the following Far Cry games:
- Far Cry 3: Now $3.89, was $25.99
- Far Cry 4: Now $7.99, was $39.99
- Far Cry 4 Gold edition + season pass: Now $15.99, was $79.98
- Far Cry Primal Standard Edition: Now $7.99, was $39.99
- Far Cry 5: Now $11.99, was $79.99
The Far Cry franchise sale will end on 11th June at 1pm ET.
Humble also has a bunch of other games on sale. Some notable mentions are:
- 7 ways to die (early access): Now $9.05, was $30.16
- Resident Evil 3: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Game of the year edition): Now $13.99, was $69.99
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition: Now $31.49, was $62.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: Now $63.99, was $79.99
- Edge of Eternity: Now $28.89, was $33.99
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack (includes F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin, F.E.A.R. 2: Reborn DLC, F.E.A.R. 3, F.E.A.R.: Extraction Point and F.E.A.R.: Perseus Mandate): Now $10.99, was $54.99
Humble has over 470 titles on sale right now. To find all of the titles that are discounted, including the Far Cry franchise sale, click here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
