Google’s Messages Material You redesign spotted in latest update

This isn't available for all users yet

Jun 9, 2021

4:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Messages’ latest update is now rolling out on Google Play, and it has some clues about the upcoming ‘Material You’ redesign.

Spotted by @panduu221 on Twitter, the app coding offers the Material You colour redesign. The ‘Start chat’ button, search bar, and even category tabs all feature the new recolouring. The recolouring will be wallpaper-based like other aspects of Material You.

This feature is not available yet for users running the Google Messages beta, but XDA Developers was able to enable it on its Pixel 3 XL running Android 12.

It’s unclear if this rollout will be across the board. Samsung smartphones offer a different UI for Google Messages, so it’ll be interesting to see if Google will change the look for Samsung’s version of Google Messages.

Source: @panduu221, XDA Developers 

