Hydro Quebec’s Electric Circuit to roll out 4,500 EV charging stations by 2028

Hydro Quebec’s Electric Circuit will be rolling out 4,500 electric vehicle charging stations by 2028 in municipalities across the province.
A grant program is being offered to municipalities through Hydro-Quebec. Municipalities will be offered financial assistance of up to $12,000 per charging station.
Charging stations must meet one of the following charging needs: overnight charging in neighbourhoods where vehicle owners don’t have access to private outdoor outlets or daytime charging located downtown.
Further, the municipality must allow access to the curbside station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and offer free parking in front of the curbside station from 9pm. to 7am.
“The addition of these 4,500 charging stations is excellent news for the electric vehicle drivers of today and tomorrow who will have easier access to charging near their homes or workplaces,” said France Lampron, the director of transportation electrification at Hydro-Quebec, in a statement.
“For municipalities, this is a great opportunity to support the growing number of residents who are choosing electric vehicles.”
Municipalities in the province are being given until August 31st to submit their grant application to take part in the program.
The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network in Quebec. It consists of more than 3,100 public charging stations, including 466 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province.
Source: Hydro-Quebec
