Rogers deal offers Galaxy earbuds with two-year plan on select Samsung phones

Rogers is offering a new Father’s Day deal that gets users a free pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds depending on the Samsung smartphone purchased.
If you order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip between June 8th to 21st, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. If you buy Galaxy S21 series handset or Note 20 series device between the same dates, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.
When purchasing any one of these devices, you’ll get a discount as well. For instance, when you get a Galaxy S21 5G, you’ll save a little under $50 per month after bill credits for 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan — a plan that offers unlimited data that gets throttled after a certain data allotment. You’ll also need to grab the device with Rogers’ Upfront Edge, which means you pay $0 down but you will have to return the device after two years in working condition.
To get the free earbuds, log into your Samsung account, register your device in ‘My products,’ then opt-in for the bonus in the ‘My Offer’ section of the Samsung account page. You’ll have to do this by July 5th.
After doing that, you’ll head into the Samsung Account, opt-in for the bonus and have proof of purchase, and you’ll get an e-voucher. Lastly, you’ll have to redeem the voucher on Samsung.com/ca by Father’s Day between June 8th and July 19th.
Source: Rogers
